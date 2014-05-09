Europe's Biggest Economic Powerhouse Has Just Come In With Two Bad Numbers

This might be something to keep an eye on.

From Reuters, today:

German exports posted their biggest fall in nearly a year in March and imports also fell, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe’s largest economy and confirming that trade was a drag on growth at the start of 2014.

And from Bloomberg, yesterday:

German factory orders unexpectedly fell in March, signaling that growth in Europe’s largest economy remains uneven. Orders, adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, fell 2.8 per cent from February, when they increased a revised 0.9 per cent, the Federal Statistics Office in Wiesbaden said today. Economists forecast a gain of 0.3 per cent, according to the median of 37 estimates in aBloomberg News survey.

Those numbers were from March, and they could be fluky. Still worth keeping an eye on.

