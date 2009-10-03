Weak Dollar Helps Bulls Erase Losses

After plunging early on, stocks are now looking at just a modest loss, following a very disappointing jobs report. What’s going on?



Well, the dollar came to the rescue — by weakening. A weak dollar has been tightly correlated with a strong market, and though we’re not yet higher on the day (we were briefly, and the NASDAQ is flrting with green), this is already feeling like a win for the bulls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.