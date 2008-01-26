Free Music (And Press) Spikes Last.fm Traffic For CBS

We were a little underwhelmed by the whole Last.fm relaunch on Wednesday, but we were in the minority. CBS got a lot of press on the deal, and that has translated into traffic. For now.

Unique listeners jumped 85% from the previous week on the day of the launch. And they stuck around: The next day, unique visitors were again up 80% over the previous week.

CBS’s modest pr staff, of course, refuses to take credit for the bump. Here’s their email to us:

We attribute the bump in traffic to the music itself. Our PR efforts certainly got the word out, but what drove users to the site and increased listening by 85% was the interest in free-on-demand music.

Ok, ok. We like free, on-demand music, too. And we’re also interested to see how the site performs in the future.

