We Went To The Capital One Bowl And All We Got Was This Terrible Advertising

Photo: Business Insider Sports Page

Your intrepid reporter had the unfortunate pleasure* of attending the Capital One Bowl in Orlando this weekend and for our trouble we, and everyone else in the stadium, were presented with these “gift bags” taped to each and every seat.The contents: Two Thundersticks — sorry, “Bam Bams” — emblazoned with the Capital One logo (more than twice the size of the appropriate team logo) and a single postcard advertising the new Sony Card from … Capital One!



Oh, and the bag, I guess.

It was just one reminder that college bowl games exist for one reason and one reason only: Advertising.

That and giving bowl employees free tickets … that they can scalp to rich fans.

We got our seats though Michigan State’s official allotment, and the Spartan ticket office reminded us that all bowls hold back their best tickets for “corporate sponsors, committee members, and annual customers” who will “attend the game every year, irrespective of the participating schools.”

So we guess that all their annual customers just happen to be Alabama fans? Check out the sea of red (with some green) invading the “best” seats. (The ones down low and in the middle. It was the same on both sides.)

Photo: Business Insider Sports Page

Meanwhile, during the game there was no mention of either school’s accomplishments (or that they are even schools), almost no mention of other bowl games taking place at the same time; (no out of town scores were shown on any of the announcement boards); no mention of the “charities” that these non-profit games supposedly support; and no mention of anything that wasn’t bought and paid for by a sponsor, usually Capital One.

But we did get an Air Force flyover and a halftime performance by Black Eyed Peas-knockoffs My Hero.

The only thing that appeared on the scoreboard, sign posts, field, walls or any other surface was ads. There were five bank ads in the centre on the field alone, while team names were relegated to the end zone.

We also got an official “fan guide” brochure with our tickets that was one-half advertising pages, with the other half explaining how to buy more tickets (and parking) to official Bowl events, but did not mention either of the participating teams by name.

For that you need the $10 souvenir program, also about 50% ads. (Lemonade was $6.)

We already knew this sorry state of affairs, of course. After all, the game is called the Capital One Bowl, as they can’t even be bothered with the charade of calling it the Capital One Citrus Bowl anymore. But our fan visit to the college football’s postseason just proved that bowl games have nothing to do with colleges, football, or postseason accomplishments of any kind.

It’s about mentioning the names of sponsors as often and as loudly as possible. In that contest, Capital One remains undefeated.

*Yes, our team was soundly trounced, but that had no bearing on our enjoyment of the experience or the overwhelming sense of being stuck in a bank commercial.

