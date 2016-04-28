Take a tour of the $66.5 million private jet that has a waitlist stretching into 2018

At the National Business Aviation Association in June 2015, the line to catch a glimpse of the new Gulfstream G650ER private jet was the largest of the conference. The “ER” stands for the updated “extended range” version of the luxurious G650. This $66.5 million aircraft is capable of flying nine-tenths the speed of sound and has a waiting list that stretches into 2018.
