We went inside the first fast-food chain in America that requires zero human interaction -- here's what it's like

Fast-food chain Eatsa is redefining automation in the restaurant industry by taking out employee interaction completely. Ordering is done via an app or in-store on a kiosk, and your order is placed in a cubby upon completion. Humans prepare the food behind the wall of cubbies, so you never have to speak with a single person. We checked out the New York city location to see how it all works. There are three California locations in Berkeley, San Francisco, and Woodland hills, along with a location in Washington, D.C.

Follow BI: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.