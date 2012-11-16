We Want Your Feedback On BI Intelligence

We wanted to take a minute to ask for your input on BI Intelligence.



We are working hard to bring you more great in-depth reports. To best serve you, we’d like to know what areas of the mobile industry you find most important and what topics you want to see covered.

Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey below and let us know what you want to see. As always, feel free to email us with any questions or comments.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.