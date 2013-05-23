'We Want To Start A War In London Tonight': Machete Attacker's Words To Mother After Street Killing

One of the suspects in the daylight machete killing of a man in London overnight told a woman who intervened: “We want to start a war in London tonight.”

Cub scout leader Ingrid Loyau-Kennett spoke to the suspects after going to the aid of the victim, London’s Daily Telegraph reports.

She was photographed speaking to the men standing over the body after the incident, which British Prime Minister David Cameron has described as a “terrorist attack”.

Loyau-Kennett told the Telegraph: “I asked him if he did it and he said yes and I said why? And he said because he has killed Muslim people in Muslim countries, he said he was a British soldier and I said really and he said ‘I killed him because he killed Muslims and I am fed up with people killing Muslims in Afghanistan they have nothing to do there’.”

The mother of two was recognised by her son:

My mum is a motherfucking badass pic.twitter.com/1XiZGFrs4E — Basil B (@SiibillamLaw) May 22, 2013





Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.