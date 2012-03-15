We Want To Know THE TRUTH About Google+: Are You Using It?

Google+ has quickly become a major point of contention for Google, its users, and the talking heads in Silicon Valley.



comScore says no one is using it, and Google hasn’t done anything to disprove comScore. In fact, Google makes things worse for itself by being super shady with Google+ user numbers.

At the same time, writers at SAI get really good feedback on Google+ from users because we’re in a lot of circles. We don’t think it’s a ghost town at all, but at the same time none of our normal friends are big Google+ users.

We want to know what you think of it. Please fill in the following poll, and add some extra colour on how you use it, if you use it, in the comments.

Thank you!

