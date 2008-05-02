We and Our Sponsors Are DYING to Learn More About You. Please Help!

We and our sponsors would love to learn a bit more about you. (Thanks to some high-level demographic information, we know you’re rich and smart, which is awesome, but to help us find relevant sponsors, we’d be grateful if you would be willing to share a little more detail).



We also would love to hear what you think of the site – more than you can tell us in a comment on a post. Our goal is to continue to make SAI better every month, and there’s nothing more helpful to this effort than brutally honest feedback.

So, in short, we’d be grateful if you would take our survey (completely anonymous, of course). It won’t take long and your input will be extremely helpful.

Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.