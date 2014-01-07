'WE WANT THE TRUTH': Bischoff Family Want Autopsies Performed In Queensland, Not Bali

Yvana Bischoff and her mother Noelene died suddenly in Bali after falling ill on Friday night

Relatives of the mother-daughter pair who died on holiday in Bali over the weekend have asked for autopsies to be performed in Queensland over concerns of a “cover up”.

Queensland’s acting Attorney-General David Crisafulli today asked the state coroner to investigate the deaths of Noelene Bischoff and her 14-year-old daughter Yvana, although Indonesian authorities have not yet decided whether to comply.

The Age reports that a Bischoff family spokesperson was concerned that the truth would be covered up if autopsies were performed in Bali.

Balinese authorities, who can legally perform the autopsy without permission, said they would discuss the matter with Australian consulate officials today, arguing that they too had an interest in discovering what caused the Bischoffs’ mysterious deaths.

It is unclear if the Bischoffs died from food poisoning, allergies, illness or something else after eating seafood at a popular Ubud restaurant and later at their resort, on Friday.

The Age has more.

