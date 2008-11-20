We've *Heard* About No Tell Motels But A No Star Motel?

Now that’s sketchy!



The WSJ has a slideshow about a place that you have to be pretty hard up or extremely ironic to want to stay in.

It’s in Switzerland (huh?) and this underground former fallout shelter features:

no TV

no private bathrooms

no daylight

free earplugs

Wow, kind of sounds like our $2500 a month New York apartment! (Except for the free earplugs.)

Check out the slideshow of the Null Stern Hotel. Opens in 2009. This lovely snap here is only the beginning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.