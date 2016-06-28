We tried the McDonald's McFloat finally available in the United States

The McDonald’s McFloat, long a favourite internationally, is finally here in the United States. The restaurant combines their vanilla soft serve with Dr. Pepper or Coke. It’s currently available in select restaurants in the New York and Seattle markets.
We stopped by the Manhattan location on 6th Avenue between 14th and 15th streets to try the tasty treat.
Produced by Sam Rega
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.