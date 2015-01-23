We Tried The Echo, Amazon's New Smart-Home Assistant, And Think It Could Launch A Whole New Device Category

John Greenough
EchoAmazon

Amazon’s new smart-home device, the Amazon Echo, has been one of the most hyped products of 2015. It can best be thought of as a voice-driven personal assistant — think Apple’s Siri or Google Now — but in hands-free speaker form.

The Echo accepts voice commands and performs a variety of tasks, from playing (and purchasing) music, to creating shopping lists, and completing simple web searches.

In a new research report from BI Intelligence, we test the Echo’s capabilities, and analyse its potential as a media, e-commerce, and smart-home device. We also consider its impact on Amazon’s ecosystem, and whether hands-free, voice-driven personal assistants will become a popular device category in the connected home.

Here are some key findings from the BI Intelligence report:

The full report:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

