We Tried The $US6,700 Luxury Toilet Complete With Heated Seat, Music, And Touchscreen

Kohler’s Numi is arguably the most-advanced toilet out there.
Starting at $US6,097, the Numi is clearly targeted at the luxury market. It’s completely automated. The touchscreen remote means you never have to touch the toilet with your hands.
Other features include a heated seat, integrated bidet, colour-changing lights, controls for music, and even a heater for your feet.
Business Insider was recently able to take the Numi for a whirl.
The Numi has sensors to open the lid when you enter the room. Additional floor sensors can raise the seat when you're closer.
This touchscreen Numi remote costs an extra $US675 and feels like an oversized smartphone. The magnetic dock lets you mount it on the wall when you're not using it.
The remote lets you choose between an eco or full flush. You can even set up different user profiles.
With radio built in and an auxiliary speakers, you can make sure your visits to the bathroom are serenaded.
The colour of the ambient light can be switched between blue, pink, green, or purple. Heaters at the base help keep your feet warm.
The integrated bidet recedes when not in use. A heater located within the bowl blows air on you when you're done.
