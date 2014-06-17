We Tried The $US6,700 Luxury Toilet Complete With Heated Seat, Music, And Touchscreen

Kohler’s Numi is arguably the most-advanced toilet out there.

Starting at $US6,097, the Numi is clearly targeted at the luxury market. It’s completely automated. The touchscreen remote means you never have to touch the toilet with your hands.

Other features include a heated seat, integrated bidet, colour-changing lights, controls for music, and even a heater for your feet.

Business Insider was recently able to take the Numi for a whirl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.