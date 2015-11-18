Panera Bread is replacing human cashiers with kiosks

Panera Bread is amongst a growing number of food retailers who are taking out the cashier as the middleman and allowing you to order and pay for your meal directly through an electronic kiosk. We went to the location at 23rd Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan to try out the new system.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Hollis Johnson.

