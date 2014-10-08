This Is What Marissa Mayer And Mark Zuckerberg Will Look Like In 20 Years

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the European telecommunications company Orange is giving people a glimpse into their futures. Orange will take you 20 years down the road, to the year 2034, and let’s you talk to your future self, too.

Here’s how the campaign works.

You can either drag and drop your photo to the site or use your computer’s webcam to take a new photo. Once the photo has uploaded, the campaign will scan the shape of your face, eyes, lips and nose.

The site will ask you for your gender, age range, eye colour, and skin tone before you get to see what you could look like in 2034.

Once your future self appears you can ask it anything. It won’t necessarily answer every questions (like “when did I suddenly develop a British accent?”) but you can ask something along the lines of “Where will I be living?” or “What will my job be in the future?” Again, you may not get any real specifics but present-you and future-you can have your very own video chat session.

To test how Orange aged the photos we pulled images of some recognisable faces to see how realistic the transformation would be and how some famous CEOs might look in 20 years time.

Before: Marissa Mayer, Yahoo CEO

After: Marissa Mayer

Before: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

After: Mark Zuckerberg

Before: Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and CEO of Square

After: Jack Dorsey

Before: Tim Cook, Apple CEO

After: Tim Cook

Before: Larry Page, Google CEO and co-founder

After: Larry Page

Before: Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

After: Satya Nadella

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.