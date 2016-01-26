We tried Lay's bizarre new potato chip flavours -- here's the verdict

From cappuccino to wasabi ginger, Lay’s potato chips is clearly not adverse to testing some pretty insane potato chip flavours.

Last year, Business Insider taste-tested the eclectic flavours competing for Lay’s “Do Us a Flavour” contest to see if the recent flavour winner, Southern Biscuits and Gravy, was deserving of its crown.

Now, Lay’s is introducing four new flavours based on recent flavour trends: Fiery Roasted Habanero, Korean Barbecue, Olive Oil and Herbs Kettle Cooked, and Smoked Gouda and Chive.

These flavours are part of the new “Flavour Swap”, which pits them against comparable classic flavours.

But how do these new flavours hold up? We tried them to find out.

Fiery Roasted Habanero

These have a strange taste that is difficult to describe — but the heat is there, surprisingly. It’s fairly spicy, but any real taste is lost in the heat, apart from a hint of peppercorn. An entire bag may prove to be a challenge.

The verdict: hot, but no taste. If you’re into that, go for it — if not, skip.

Korean Barbecue

The flavour here is subtle. There’s a delicate sweetness that compliments a smokey saltiness nicely. There’s also a strong savoury note of soy sauce, adding complexity. Pretty impressive, actually.

The verdict: a surprisingly complex flavour. Definitely worth trying a bag.

Olive Oil and Herbs

The flavored kettle-cooked chips are a whole different ball game. The chips themselves pack more of a punch and crunch, so the flavoring tends to be stronger in compensation. One bite and I immediately pick up on flavours of thyme and basil, with the familiar smoothness of olive oil. These might just be the easiest to snack on — I could go through a whole bag of these without tiring of the taste, unlike many gimmicky chips.

The verdict: world, meet your new “I feel like eating a whole bag of chips and no one is going to stop me” chip.

Smoked Gouda and Chive

As I open the bag, I’m hit with a certain whiff. It’s disconcerting. Cheese flavours seem to be the most difficult to nail down, so I’m hesitant — smoked Gouda is by far my favourite cheese. The taste is something akin to sour cream and onion (no surprise, given the chive addition), yet with a subtle aftertaste that reminds me of Swiss cheese, but smokier. It’s strangely close to Gouda, but it doesn’t have the mellow feel quite down. They’re odd chips, but … I keep eating them. It’s a decent effort to replicate the subtlety of smoked Gouda cheese. I’m not sure what the chives add though, apart from making it comparable to sour cream and onion.

The verdict: curiously accurate, but pretty close to sour cream and onion. Eat a few — but you’ll get tired of them quickly.

