We Got A Bunch Of Our Co-Workers To Try Herbalife Shakes For The First Time

Herbalife has been in the news a lot lately because its stock is in the the middle of a heated hedge fund battle between Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn.

Late last year, Ackman, who runs $US12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, publicly declared that he’s shorting $US1 billion worth of Herbalife stock.

Ackman believes that the company is a “pyramid scheme” that targets lower income individuals. As a result, he thinks regulators, specifically the Federal Trade Commission, will be persuaded to investigate it and shut it down.

His rival, Carl Icahn, purchased a massive stake in the company and said that he thinks Ackman will be the victim of the “mother of all short squeezes.”

Herbalife is a multi-level marketing firm that sells nutritional products such as weight loss shakes and vitamins. We decided to try Herbalife’s Formula 1 shake, the company’s best selling product.

Watch the video below:

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.