We tried Arby's latest new menu item --  here's the verdict

Snack-sized food is a hot menu trend lately, especially within the fast food industry as Burger King’s lauded Chicken Fries made a triumphant return last year.
And finally, Arby’s is entering the game with its new sandwich sliders.
There are five varieties: Roast Beef ‘n Cheese, Crispy Chicken ‘n Cheese, Corned Beef ‘n Cheese, Ham ‘n Cheese, and Jalapeño Roast Beef ‘n Cheese.
These new snack sandwiches are being released on a wave of unprecedented growth for the company.
This month makes 19 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth for Arby’s, according to a company release.
Business Insider tested the sliders — here’s the verdict.
It's immediately clear that these sliders are pretty much exactly like regular Arby's sandwiches, just scaled down. So if you're a fan of the big guys, odds are you'll like these.
The new flavour addition is the Jalapeño roast beef 'n cheese slider, seen here. One of our in-house taste-testers told us they were 'not wild spicy, but just enough kick'.
Many were surprised at the quality of the bread - small sandwiches often have mushy, disappointing buns, but these seem to stand up rather well. And our tasters happily noted that they 'don't taste like fast food'.
Of course, the tangy Arby's Sauce is a must - it compliments the mild Swiss cheese on each slider nicely.
Our taste-testers were thoroughly pleased - although there were rumblings of a desire for the bread to be toasted.
