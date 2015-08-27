We tried Arby's latest new menu item --  here's the verdict

Snack-sized food is a hot menu trend lately, especially within the fast food industry as Burger King’s lauded Chicken Fries made a triumphant return last year.

And finally, Arby’s is entering the game with its new sandwich sliders.

There are five varieties: Roast Beef ‘n Cheese, Crispy Chicken ‘n Cheese, Corned Beef ‘n Cheese, Ham ‘n Cheese, and Jalapeño Roast Beef ‘n Cheese.

These new snack sandwiches are being released on a wave of unprecedented growth for the company.

This month makes 19 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth for Arby’s, according to a company release.

Business Insider tested the sliders — here’s the verdict.

It's immediately clear that these sliders are pretty much exactly like regular Arby's sandwiches, just scaled down. So if you're a fan of the big guys, odds are you'll like these. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider They come in little holding containers, making them even easier to eat on the go. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The new flavour addition is the Jalapeño roast beef 'n cheese slider, seen here. One of our in-house taste-testers told us they were 'not wild spicy, but just enough kick'. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Many were surprised at the quality of the bread - small sandwiches often have mushy, disappointing buns, but these seem to stand up rather well. And our tasters happily noted that they 'don't taste like fast food'. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Of course, the tangy Arby's Sauce is a must - it compliments the mild Swiss cheese on each slider nicely. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Our taste-testers were thoroughly pleased - although there were rumblings of a desire for the bread to be toasted. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The sandwiches' suggested price is $1.29 each. We recommend giving them a try. Arby's

