We Think This 8-Year-Old Punk Rocker Is About To Become Huge

Get your “two-step” on for Juliet, a 8-year old rocking out about her pet dog, Robert, and her stinky acquarium fish in “My First Hardcore Song.”



Juliet teamed up with family friend and Australian producer Rob Sharpe to put out the YouTube hit that has gained more than 4.3 million views in just 24 hours. Trampoline jumping never looked so fun.

We watched some of her other videos, and guess what, the girl is multi-talented. She also plays the piano. We sense a sequel in sight.

Watch out Sofia Grace, looks like you have some competition.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

