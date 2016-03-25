We test-drove the tiny electric car that Nissan thinks will be the future of city driving

“How fast does it go?”
“Is that a one-seater?”
“It looks like a washing machine with wheels!”
These were just a handful of the things we heard from awed and confused bystanders as we prepared to take Nissan’s New Mobility Concept vehicle for a spin through the worst place to drive in New York: Times Square.
Nissan is testing the electric vehicle as a rental in San Francisco, and sees it as a potential option in the urban transportation of the future.
