We test-drove the tiny electric car that Nissan thinks will be the future of city driving

“How fast does it go?”

“Is that a one-seater?”

“It looks like a washing machine with wheels!”

These were just a handful of the things we heard from awed and confused bystanders as we prepared to take Nissan’s New Mobility Concept vehicle for a spin through the worst place to drive in New York: Times Square.

Nissan is testing the electric vehicle as a rental in San Francisco, and sees it as a potential option in the urban transportation of the future.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Benjamin Zhang.

