We test-drove the tiny electric car that Nissan thinks will be the future of city driving

Justin Gmoser

“How fast does it go?”

“Is that a one-seater?” 

“It looks like a washing machine with wheels!” 

These were just a handful of the things we heard from awed and confused bystanders as we prepared to take Nissan’s New Mobility Concept vehicle for a spin through the worst place to drive in New York: Times Square. 

Nissan is testing the electric vehicle as a rental in San Francisco, and sees it as a potential option in the urban transportation of the future. 

