We Spotted The Bachelorette Walking Around Gramercy Park Today

Glynnis MacNicol

We had it on good authority that Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley was filming something downstairs from the Business Insider offices so we went out to have a look (read: took a walk in this glorious weather).

Alas, no Penn.  However, we did spot Bachelorette Ashley Hebert struggling with a parking meter on Gramercy Park. That’s all.  Happy last week of summer.

bachelorette

