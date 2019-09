Photo: Jacqueline Teller

We walked over to see the Union Square student walk-out for Occupy Wall Street and ran into Anne Hathaway!



She was holding a sign that said “Blackboards Not Bullets,” and marched with the protesters as they left Union Square.

Click here for the latest on the protests.

