Malcolm Turnbull just told us what he's going to do about company tax and household debt

Business Insider was joined today by prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in a Facebook Live to discuss company tax and the concerns of the RBA on household debt.

The prime minister said he believed regulators were taking appropriate action on household debt, and that he would continue to purse the full corporate tax cuts for large business over time.

Business Insider asked Turnbull if there would be income tax cuts in the budget but he would not say.

