PHOTOS: We Try Frida Kahlo's favourite Beer

Liz Weiss
bohemia

Photo: Business Insider

Most people imagine Frida Kahlo with a paint brush in hand, creating beautiful canvases filled with birds, flowers, and monkeys from her native Mexico.But apparently the beloved artist was also a beer lover.

In honour of its famous fan, Bohemia beer sponsored a contest asking artists to create a painting inspired by Kahlo’s life’s work.

We recently stopped by party where the winning painting was unveiled and got a full dose of Kahlo, including replicas of her art and furnishings from her home in Mexico.

First stop once we arrived at the midtown loft: the bar

There was tons of Frida Kahlo-inspired artwork everywhere

Lots of the artwork also featured Bohemia beer, of course

There were also replicas of Kahlo's home in Mexico. This is what her dining room looked like

There was authentic music

And even some Kahlo look-alikes

Ernesto Camacho (in the yellow jacket) took home $10,000 for his winning painting

The painting, below, features beer and books

