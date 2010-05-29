We Should Throw "Best Practices" Out The Window

I wrote a recent article for AdAge about why we need to look “best practices.” Now, I admit that my team and I are as guilty as the next of attaching superlatives to our own tips and ideas. But no more. Here’s a recap of why:



1. They don’t really mean anything anymore.

These days, it seems like anyone who can pick up a keyboard is issuing best practices. But just because you wrote something, doesn’t mean it’s the best. There’s a difference between standards (like the ones that come from industry-wide organisations like the IAB), and personal opinions.

2. They can be overly reductive.

Ad Age recently published a great article by Deena Montoya-Crawley that highlighted the need to look beyond the generalized answers to nuanced marketing challenges, like marketing to Hispanics.

3. They limit innovation.

Sometimes, the best thing to do is work against established rules — to disrupt can have a positive outcome. Consider the Amazon Kindle. If Amazon followed established best practices for e-readers, it wouldn’t be in the leadership position its in today.

4. They can actually be the wrong thing to do.

Just because everyone else is doing it, doesn’t make it the right thing to do. How many times did we hear this as kids? It’s still true. Look at the online banner. We know that using the broadcast model of paying CPMs is inefficient and irrelevant. And still…

Read the full article on AdAge.

Zephrin Lasker is CEO of Pontiflex. This post was originally published on The Pontiflex CPL Blog and is re-published here with permission.

