We Rely Too Heavily On Teens As An Indicator Of Future Social Media Trends

Manjoo argues that Facebook’s path to success, which did rely heavily on teens, was more of an exception rather than the rule. Today, the 45- to 54-year-old age bracket has seen 45% growth since year-end 2012, and is Facebook’s fastest growing user demographic.

When services such as Google Search, Twitter, and LinkedIn launched, they did not gain immediate traction among teens and yet now they’ve achieved widespread popularity. (Wall Street Journal)

As people still try to swallow the news that Facebook tried to acquire Snapchat for $US3 billion, some industry professionals see it as a sign that Facebook is struggling with an identity crisis. “From a business perspective, I understand it. But from a cultural perspective, it’s like, ‘Wait, what?;” said Christopher Poole, who is the founder of 4chan, a popular messing board. (New York Times)

AdAge argues that advertising on Snapchat would have “profound implications” for the marketing community. The idea is that marketers should embrace ephemerality as a popular media format, and design creative that is only intended to be viewed once. In doing so, the consumer might actually be more inclined to pay attention, knowing that they will not see the ad ever again. (AdAge)

A petition fighting against Google+ integration on YouTube has accumulated more than 112,000 signatures. (ZDNet)

Twitter expanded its emergency alert system to the UK and Ireland. (TechCrunch)

Pinterest continues its expansion overseas, welcoming users from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. (Mashable)

