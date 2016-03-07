We now know who smashed the marble table in Parliament House at Tony Abbott's farewell party

Former PM Tony Abbott. Picture: Getty Images

On the night Malcolm Turnbull rolled Tony Abbott for the Liberal leadership, a farewell party for the ousted PM was thrown at Parliament House in Canberra.

During the party an Italian marble table in the cabinet room was destroyed.

Since then the event, dubbed “marblegate” and “tablegate”, has remained a mystery with the cause of the table’s fate unknown — until today.

Pic of the broken marble table after Abbotts farewell party. #marblegate pic.twitter.com/4D0Wi9yHgL — Katy Gallagher (@SenKatyG) October 19, 2015

According to The Australian’s political columnist Niki Savva, former treasurer Joe Hockey, now Australia’s ambassador to the US, was responsible for the broken table.

“Different people jumped on to an expensive marble-topped Italian table to speak or dance, but when Joe Hockey hopped on to it, the marble cracked,” Savva writes in her new book, The Road to Ruin.

“Hockey fell straight through the middle.”

In The Road to Ruin, which explores the Abbott government, Savva also reveals that Abbott played Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and then cabinet minister Jamie Briggs injured­ his knee while trying to crash-tackle the outgoing prime minister at the farewell party.

In a Senate hearing last year Abbott confirmed he would pay for the damage, estimated to be more than $1000.

The table, bought for $600 for the opening of the new parliament house in 1988.

The Australian has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.