We now know more about why Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot up in April

This past April, Cash Money rapper Lil Wayne’s tour bus was attacked in Atlanta, and shots were fired by a group of people in a white Chevy Camaro. No one was injured.

Channel 2 Action News uncovered an indictment that names Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. rapper Young Thug, and Cash Money CEO Bryan Williams, better known as Birdman, as conspirators in the attack.

Jimmy Winfrey a.k.a Peewee Roscoe, Young Thug’s tour manager has been charged with the shooting itself.

“After Atlanta Police discontinued their escort, (Winfrey) and fellow Blood Gang members entered Interstate 285 from Atlanta Road in Cobb County in pursuit of the buses occupied by (Lil Wayne’s) group,” the indictment states.

“That’s when the white sports car pulled beside the buses, shots were then fired into the buses from the sports car with a .40 calibre handgun and a 9mm handgun.”

More: Indictment alleges Jimmy Winfrey “carried out” #YoungThug‘s threat by shooting at #LilWayne‘s tour buses in April. #wsbtv.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Winfrey was arrested July 2 in relation to the shooting on charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, criminal damage, criminal gang activity, reckless conduct, discharging a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

All the men mentioned in the indictment are allegedly affiliated with the infamous Bloods gang.

Lil Wayne and Birdman were in long dispute involving Cash Money Records and Wayne made it very public he wasn’t happy. In January, Lil Wayne sued Cash Money in excess of $US51 million while also requesting freedom from the label.

The rapper’s legal team claimed the label breached his contract by withholding money he’s owed for his album ‘Tha Carter V,’ which was due to release months ago but was withheld by the label.

Birdman and Young Thug have not been officially charged in relation to the incident.

Young Thug was arrested Wednesday in an unrelated incident for allegedly threatening to shoot a mall cop, and is currently being held in jail.

Business Insider has reached out to all parties involved for comment and will update the story if/when we receive responses.

