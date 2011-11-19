We Need An Awesome Reporter to Cover Advertising

Photo: BBC/AMC/Lionsgate/Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC/Lionsgate

Business Insider is hiring a writer to cover advertising and to help build our coverage of marketing, media and entertainment. This is arguably the best, most fun job available in journalism right now.

The successful candidate will become more important than Stuart Elliott of the New York Times. You will have more readers than Ad Age and Adweek combined. You will also attend a lot of cool parties here in New York.

The job requires a mix of blogging, traditional beat reporting, commentary and analysis. We need someone who can work quickly and independently; someone whose spelling, punctuation and headline-writing are impeccable; someone who can work without supervision and is comfortable cranking out several stories per day.

The successful candidate will:

Have a working knowledge of Madison Avenue.

Be comfortable navigating company financial statements.

Impress us with your video, digital and multimedia skills.

Be obsessed with traffic — how to build it, how to manage it.

Know how to use Twitter, Facebook, Google+ to make a story go viral.

Know how to craft stories with great SEO.

Be funny.

This is not a traditional reporting job!

To apply: Please send a resume, a cover letter consisting of no more than three paragraphs about yourself, and five recent clips to [email protected]



