We need a new word for "disruption" in Silicon Valley

Shane Ferro

I’m tired of it. It’s overused, and it wasn’t great in the first place. Send me suggestions.

Friend of Business Insider Zachary David already got started:

I, personally, think a lot of industries could be rattled by Silicon Valley.

