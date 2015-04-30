We need a new word for "disruption" in Silicon Valley

I’m tired of it. It’s overused, and it wasn’t great in the first place. Send me suggestions.

Friend of Business Insider Zachary David already got started:

.@shaneferro pick one. Personally I vote for “upset the apple cart” pic.twitter.com/QeXphqbmJn

— Zachary David (@ZakDavid) April 29, 2015

I, personally, think a lot of industries could be rattled by Silicon Valley.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.