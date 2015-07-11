A 'Hunger Games' actor may have accidentally revealed that more movies might be in the works

When “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” premieres this November, the YA box office phenomenon will, presumably, come to an end. After all, that is the end of the story author Suzanne Collins laid out in her hit trilogy of novels. But last night, one of the actors accidentally let it slip that there might be more movies to come after “Mockingjay.”

The goof happened on last night’s San Diego Comic-Con episode of “Conan,” where the host had stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth on the show to talk up “Mockingjay.” At one point, Conan asks the cast if the “Hunger Games” franchise would follow the same pattern established by other popular YA series like “Harry Potter” and somehow cobble together a way to keep making more movies.

“There is — ” Josh Hutcherson blurted out before Jennifer Lawrence was able to reply. Both of his costars then give him sidelong glances as the three of them try to walk back what looked like a pretty big blunder. “Well see what happens!” Hutcherson then said.

“That’s the worst lying I have ever seen,” Conan quipped.

Of course, as Slashfilm points out, “Hunger Games” studio Lionsgate is pretty transparent about wanting to extend the franchise, but it still seems like this was a genuine goof — especially because the video with Hutcherson’s slip-up was deleted from Conan’s TeamCoco.com shortly after going live.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.