IT'S OFFICIAL: Lucas Papademos Is The New PM OF Greece

Update: And now it’s official. Lucas Papademos, a former ECBer is the new PM of Greece.



It was just announced.

The news came after several days of wrangling, and demands on his part that everyone would support the October 26 bailout plan.

Original post: It really, really sounds like Greece is about to get Lukas Papademos as its new Prime Minister.

That’s per Greek media, as well as a Greek government source.

PASOK MPs are much more excited about him than they were yesterday about Philippos Petsalnikos, the Hellenic Parliament speaker who was just seen as a Papandreou clone.

