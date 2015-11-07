A Chinese billionaire wants to make a movie based on Tetris

Tetris, the classic video game, could be coming to a much bigger screen than your computer or iPhone in the near future.

Earlier this week, Chinese billionaire Bruno Wu announced he’s working on several new projects, including a Tetris-inspired flick, Deadline reports. It’s just one of 440 movies Wu is reportedly working on, including a new “Zorro” and a “Titanic” reboot.

In case you’re not familiar with him, Wu is the founder and CEO of Sun Seven Stars Entertainment and Media, a major media group in China which includes more than 60 film production companies.

In 2012, the New York Times called him the “Chinese version of Rupert Murdoch,” and Wu has partnered with major names in the movie industry like Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad.

Also this week, Wu announced a new fund with Yucheng Group’s Muse Era worth $US1.6 billion to “support film and TV makers,” Deadline also reports.

While those billions certainly sound like enough to back a Tetris movie, it’s worth noting that video game-inspired movies, with a few notable exceptions, often flop at the box office. Though we’re still holding out hope for the “Angry Birds” movie, which hits theatres in 2016.

This isn’t the first Tetris-inspired film we’ve been promised. In 2014, Threshold Entertainment announced it would bring the classic game to the screen in a live-action movie.

“It’s a very big, epic sci-fi movie,” Threshold’s CEO Larry Kasanoff said in 2014. “This isn’t a movie with a bunch of lines running around the page. We’re not giving feet to the geometric shapes.”

We haven’t heard anything else about that movie, so Wu might be our only hope to see Tetris on the silver screen.

