We May Be Losing The War, But The Battle Is Won

Denying the cyclical economic momentum the USA gained in 2010 is as cretinous as denying the structural flaws.



The chief structural issue I see in the US economy is its general exposure to marginal activity.

The consequence of this reality is a far more publically & monetarily managed economy.

One possible major risk here is a divided political establishment which is unable to react effectively to a reduction in marginal activity, and economic management will likely continue to weigh more heavily on the (generally more autocratic) monetary policymakers.

I’ll admit: Macrofugue was late in acknowledging the economic recovery in 2010, but it became too obvious to deny in July as even coincidental and lagging data had turned around. The inflection point in most data series seems to be late 2009 through January 2010.

America’s Stunning Inflection

What’s happened since then? We’ve gained almost a million new payrolls to begin with — not nearly enough to fill the output gap, but by no means a “jobless recovery”. This has translated into nearly $10B more per month in Real Retail & Food Sales (starting at $163B) since January. That new demand coincided with the largest increase in Average Weekly Hours in decades, and multiple consecutive record corporate profits. Wages and salary disbursements rose $200B.

The Sick Men of Europe

The periphery of Europe had also become overly dependent (and indeed levered) on marginal economic activity. The unsustainable and poorly allocated economies had neither the political or monetary establishments to pick them off the ground. The surfacing of Eurozone risk shook assumptions, and a swift repricing in currencies & bonds began.

