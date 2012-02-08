WATCH: This Vintage Video Shows Progressive's Spokeswoman Flo Doing An Ad For... Eyeball Popcorn?

One of our favourite advertising bloggers, Copyranter, dug up this gem from advertising’s history this morning: An early audition tape of Stephanie Courtney, the actress who plays Progressive’s beloved pitchwoman Flo. Little is known about the tape (please email us if you have any more information) beyond the description under the YouTube video: “Stephanie Courtney who plays Flo of the Progressive commercials auditions for a new commercial.” The video was uploaded in 2009.



In the screen test, Flo adopts an hilarious Southern white trash accent and attempts to ad lib her way through a commercial for severed eyeballs as a replacement for movie theatre popcorn.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

