Meet Assured labour, A Smart Company Sending Out Jobs Alerts Via Text

Some of us here are fascinated by the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology and international development. We love to see startups that, instead of making ad targeting more efficient, tackle the world’s big problems in an innovative and market-friendly way.



One of these is Assured labour, a “mobile LinkedIn for the developing world.” Here’s how it work: you set up an online resume through a web kiosk or internet cafe. The company puts those listings online, and employers can pay to reach you via text message. The company is based in New York and is focused on Latin America. VentureBeat has the story.

We love this for several reasons:

The company is based on mobile, which is transforming the developing world. People in the developing world use mobile phones not just for communications but also for information and as a secure way to store money and pay for things, something we are behind on.

The service is based on how people actually use technology in the developing world: it’s designed for people who don’t have the internet at home, but have access to internet terminals and have a mobile phone, which describes most of the urban population of emerging countries.

It addresses a serious problem, which is the drastic inefficiency of labour markets in many countries, particularly in Latin America because of often onerous regulations.

The company has raised $1 million in angel funding from former Skype chairman Michael Van Swaiij, international seed fund Kima Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners.

Disclosure: The author helped launch Kima Ventures.

