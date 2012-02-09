We Love These Awesome Heineken Ads That Have Never Been Seen In America

Valentine’s Day is a champagne and chocolates holiday, but beer, not so much. Try telling that to Heineken.



“Valentine’s Day is a holiday that typically focuses on women,” says Cyril Charzat, Heineken’s global brand senior director, “however, the brand is putting its sights on the man.”

Hoping to stand out in a sea of jewelry and lingerie ads, Heineken has been producing Valentine’s Day ads around the world for almost a decade now. In the U.S. the company has yet to claim the holiday as its own.

This year the brand is playing matchmaker with a new Facebook application, The Serenade, created by Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam. Serenade lets Heineken fans create and send quirky songs, sung by Paul “Kiss” Kissaun, to potential Valentines, inviting them on a date. Kissaun and his band will also perform live serenades from Facebook and Twitter followers during an 8-hour YouTube event on Feb. 9.

The application was inspired by a Heineken spot running the in the U.S., titled the date, which tells the story of an epically unbelievable date inside an underground Asian dance club.

“Any first date starts when you ask a girl out. Therefore, it better be legendary,” says Charzat.

