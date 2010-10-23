Anonymous NBA Star Confesses: Players Love How LeBron Stuck It To The Owners

Photo: ESPN

The players think the Summer of LeBron was a huge blow to the owners, said one star, writing anonymously in ESPN’s “Player X” column.Sure, he wishes LeBron had handled it better – “His choice of words, for example, was brutal: ‘Take my talents…’? C’mon, man.”



But the anonymous NBA player says he loves how LeBron held the NBA, and its owners, hostage.

It was an emphatic display of the players’ power in the ownership-player dynamic, which players feel have skewed in favour of the owners far too long.

Read the complete entry on ESPN.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.