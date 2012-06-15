We'reinlikewithyou!

We’re taking NY online flirting start-up iminlikewithyou for a test drive (really, that’s what we’re doing), and in the spirit of community, we’d like you to be able to check it out, too. Unfortunately, it’s still invitation-only, so we can’t just post a link.



However! By joining the site, I got five free invites, and although my boss immediately grabbed the first one (He’s in there somewhere, beginning to appreciate why Om Malik spends 90% of his waking hours in the place), I’ve got four left. So the first four folks to send me an email ([email protected]) can jump right in with me. And let me tell you, the interface alone is not to be missed. (I’m serious).

Update: sold out. If we get more in the future, we’ll post a note in our community section.

