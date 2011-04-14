EXCLUSIVE: We Know Why These Four Are Laughing – BirchBox Is About To Get Big Funding*

Thanks to Accell, these four are laughing all the way to the bank

Photo: PopSugar

Update: A Birchbox spokesperson says the company is not looking for more funding at the moment. We’ll see!Earlier: Netflix-for-makeup site Birchbox is growing fast, and the New York startup is about to get a lot of cash to see if it can grow even faster.



We hear cofounders Katia Beauchamp (far right) and Haley Barna (far left) are spending all their time meeting Accel Partners hammering out a big new round of financing. Birchbox raised $1.4 million from Accel and others in October.

Right now, Birchbox sends its customers makeup samples for a subscription fee. Someday, it could easily expand into other women’s verticals: clothes, hair stuff, etc.

Accel, traditionally a Silicon Valley-based firm, is about to formally open a new office in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.