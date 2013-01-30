We Know Another Villain Who Will Be In 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Paul Giamatti is in talks to play The Rhino.

We already know that Jamie Foxx is signed on to play Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man” sequel, and now we’re getting word that Paul Giamatti is in talks to star as his favourite villain, the Rhino.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is currently in talks for the role in the sequel to last summer’s blockbuster.



If you’re not familiar with the character, he’s a Russian thug who was transformed in an experiment to have super speed and strength … who, yes, looks like a Rhino.

In a way, he’s kind of like the Juggernaut from “X-Men” or The Hulk with a horn.

What’s more interesting to us though is that in the comics he’s another member of Spider-Man’s Sinister Six group, which we speculated may be just the way to link up Spidey in a future crossover with The Avengers. (The group once took down the Sinister Six.)In Rhino’s appearance with the Sinister Six, both he and Electro are fighting the Avengers.

Of course, getting Spider-Man in a Disney film would be difficult considering Sony has the rights to the film, but the merger could be potential box-office gold down the line.

THR also reports that Felicity Jones (our pick for Anastasia Steele in the “50 Shades of Grey” film adaptation) is in talks for a role in the sequel as well.

Considering Shailene Woodley is already signed on as Mary Jane Parker, there aren’t a lot more women to choose from.

There’s Liz Allan, a high school student who always defended

Peter against her boyfriend Flash Thompson. Seeing as we’ve already seen a lot of Flash in the first film, we doubt this would be Jones’ character. Instead, we’re leaning more toward the role of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat (essentially Marvel’s version of Catwoman) since she was another known member of the Sinister Six.

Plus, Anne Hathaway was originally going to play her in the first film.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” sequel won’t be out until 2014.

