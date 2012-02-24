We Just Spent The Morning With Goldman's Personal Army Of Crossing Guards

When Goldman Sachs moved to its current headquarters at 200 West Street, most reviews from media outlets focused on its size, amenities and even lobby art.



Few people paid attention to the biggest complaint from Goldman’s rank and file about the new building: that it was a huge pain to get to from basically every part of the City save Battery Park.

200 West Street sits on the Westside Highway just South of Murray Street. The problem is that this address is not just on the Westside, it’s on the precipice of the Hudson River. It’s practically in far Eastern New Jersey.

Adding insult to injury, is the fact that to get to 200 West you have to cross eight lanes of traffic.

With 7,500 employees working in the building and only two intersections to provide access, a solution had to be found.

Enter the Goldman Sachs crossing guards.

We spent a the morning on the ground at Murray and the Westside Highway to show you how this team keeps Goldman clicking.

