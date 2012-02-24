We Just Spent The Morning With Goldman's Personal Army Of Crossing Guards

When Goldman Sachs moved to its current headquarters at 200 West Street, most reviews from media outlets focused on its size, amenities and even lobby art.
Few people paid attention to the biggest complaint from Goldman’s rank and file about the new building: that it was a huge pain to get to from basically every part of the City save Battery Park.
200 West Street sits on the Westside Highway just South of Murray Street. The problem is that this address is not just on the Westside, it’s on the precipice of the Hudson River. It’s practically in far Eastern New Jersey.
Adding insult to injury, is the fact that to get to 200 West you have to cross eight lanes of traffic.
With 7,500 employees working in the building and only two intersections to provide access, a solution had to be found.
Enter the Goldman Sachs crossing guards.
We spent a the morning on the ground at Murray and the Westside Highway to show you how this team keeps Goldman clicking.
That's the Southbound traffic one block above 200 West. And it's not just congested and filled with semis and taxis, they're all going about 40-45 mph.
It's like half the strollers in Manhattan are making their way down Warren Street
One way to solve the issue is the pedestrian bridge. That one is used by Stuyvesant High School's overachievers
Enter the crossing guards (employed by a private contractor) who help hold pedestrians at bay until it's safe to cross...
Traffic on Murray is no less hectic—the light is shorter and cabs race to make it across into Tribeca
Two guards chat between walk signals. Even on an almost 50 degree day, the wind and shade make cold weather gear necessary.
A crucial job the guards have is keeping cars turning onto the West side drive from plowing through pedestrians.
And across this walkway. During the winter, the wind here is worse than on the ground and permanent shade makes it all the cooler
It's REALLY loud.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.