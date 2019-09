It’s been a while since we heard anyone talk about the Baltic Dry Index, and it dawned on us that it must mean that it’s been higher.



We were right!

Bear in mind that the BDI is a lousy economic indicator, since so much of it is about the supply of ships, rather than volume, but still, here’s the 1 month chart.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.