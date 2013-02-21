We Just Got Two Weak Housing Numbers In A Row

Photo: Maureen lunn/Flickr,CC

The biggest tailwind in the US economy is housing.But there have been some weakish numbers lately.



Housing starts for January just came in below expectations.

Analysts were expecting 890K vs. expectations of 920K.

And yesterday the homebuilder sentiment report missed.

These are just two noisy reports during rough winter months. But when you’re talking about the economy’s biggest tailwind, you might want to pay attention to see if a trend develops.

