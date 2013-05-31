We Just Got Off The Phone With Lars Dalgaard, And Boy Is He Fired Up To Be Working For Andreessen Horowitz

TwitterLars DalgaardLars Dalgaard created a company called Successfactors, which he later sold to SAP for $3 billion.



Then Dalgaard grew SAP’s cloud business’s annual from $20 million to $1 billion in 18 months.

Today, Dalgaard announced that he’s quitting SAP and joining venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

We just spoke to Lars on the phone.

Boy is he fired up!

He told us he’s joining Andreessen Horowitz because “it’s an emotional fit.”

“Emotion has everything to do with business. It’s what gets you fired up in the morning.”

What’s got him so emotional?

Dalgaard pointed to the fact that most of the firm’s other partners – Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, Chris Dixon to name a few – are former company-builders who had big exits that made them rich.

Lars said he’s inspired to work with people “who have built companies, had ‘f— you exits’ and come back to do more.”

“Something magical happens when that’s the people in the room. They’re not [working] for their ego any more. They’re talking about shit that matters and things that matter.”

“It’s about the future of the world.”

Then Dalgaard told us that while he was saying these things, Ben Horowitz was looking him right in the eye and nodding.

Fired up! Ready to go!

