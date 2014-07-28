We Just Got A New Sign Apple Is Embracing Bitcoin

Apple has taken another step toward welcoming Bitcoin back into its universe: UK-based Blockchain has announced Apple has approved a new version of its Bitcoin wallet app.

Earlier this year, Apple kicked off the last major Bitcoin wallet app, developed by UK-based Blockchain, the world’s largest wallet-hosting firm. It had been the most popular wallet app in the app store.

But for the past couple of months, Apple has been reversing course. First, it tweaked its app store terms of use to allow for companies who wanted to “facilitate transmission of approved digital currencies.”

A few weeks later, it allowed a rudimentary wallet app back into the store.

The new Blockchain’s app emphasises user-friendliness and features new security measures, the Blockchain said in a release.

“We’re very excited to continue investing in iOS again and working with Apple to reimagine how the world transacts,” Blockchain CEO Nicolas Cary said.

The Bitcoin universe had been getting on just fine in iOS’ absence, having continued to flourish on Android devices, as Google appeared to shrug off Apple’s apparent concerns about regulations.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bitcoin prices were down more than 2% to $US575 Monday.

Blockchain has provided us with a few screenshots of the new app:

