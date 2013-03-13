We Just Got An Ugly Eurozone Industrial Production Number

Another awful European economic datapoint.



Industrial production fell 0.4% in January.

It was expected to decline by just 0.1%.

From the report:

In January 2013 compared with December 2012, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA17) and the EU272, according to estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 20123 production grew by 0.9% and 0.8% respectively. In January 2013 compared with January 20124, industrial production decreased by 1.3% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the EU27.

Ultimately not much new. The economy is bad.

Photo: Eurostat

