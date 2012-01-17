We Just Got a Preview Of The General Election On Twitter

Everyone likes a good little Twitter-fight. And tonight a few hours before the debate, a senior-Obama campaign aide, David Axelrod mixed it up with a senior Romney aide, Eric Fehrnstrom.



It looked like a preview of the general election. Team Obama wants to tie Romney to the Bush years. Romney wants to make Obama take responsibility for sluggish growth.

