We Just Got a Preview Of The General Election On Twitter

Everyone likes a good little Twitter-fight. And tonight a few hours before the debate, a senior-Obama campaign aide, David Axelrod mixed it up with a senior Romney aide, Eric Fehrnstrom.
It looked like a preview of the general election. Team Obama wants to tie Romney to the Bush years. Romney wants to make Obama take responsibility for sluggish growth.
Trying to entice someone from Romney's camp to distance himself from Bush, the way Romney distanced himself from Reagan in the 90s.
Here Fehrnstrom really is saying that any explanation that involves Bush or the environment is an excuse.
Fehrnstrom finishes off the exchange with a positive spin on his candidate. Debate prep? Our man doesn't need it.
